First Quadrant L P CA Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,328. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

