First Quadrant L P CA Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Fayerweather Charles lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 1,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 4,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 79,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.90. 120,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.53. The company has a market capitalization of $291.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

