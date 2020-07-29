First Quadrant L P CA Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $20.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,521.07. 32,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1,035.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,470.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,375.70. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,629.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

