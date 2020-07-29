First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.36 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,045 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in SEI Investments by 61.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 21,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,397. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

