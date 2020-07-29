First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,589,000 after purchasing an additional 322,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.59. 71,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.45. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

