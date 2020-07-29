First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 88,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,957. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

