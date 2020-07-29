First Quadrant L P CA Has $4.86 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,876 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,987 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $67.04. 10,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

