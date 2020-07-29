First Quadrant L P CA Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the quarter. IDACORP comprises approximately 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.15% of IDACORP worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in IDACORP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IDACORP by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,910,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

NYSE IDA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,960. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

