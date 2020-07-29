First Quadrant L P CA Invests $2.86 Million in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $126,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 394.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,988,000 after purchasing an additional 569,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 62.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 254,189 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 343.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 199,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

LBRDK stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

