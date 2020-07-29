First Quadrant L P CA Invests $4.64 Million in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Godaddy accounts for about 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Godaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Godaddy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 197.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,762,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,806. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

