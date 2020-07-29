First Quadrant L P CA Invests $7.46 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 192,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. 180,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

