First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.34% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in HealthStream by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in HealthStream by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

