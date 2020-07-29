First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 3,258 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $372.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

