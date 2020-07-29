First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 345 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $37.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,719.03. 6,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,669.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,638.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,560.00 target price (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,718.61.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

