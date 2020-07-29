First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 210.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,809 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 332.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 82,061 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $3,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 101.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 103,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 129.65 and a quick ratio of 129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

