First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

