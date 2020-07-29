First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 194,673 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $16,050,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 75,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

