First Quadrant L P CA Sells 3,464 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,093.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE stock traded up $16.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.30. 2,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,125. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.62. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

