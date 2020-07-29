First Quadrant L P CA Sells 39,484 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $1,797,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Robert Half International by 99,331.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.