First Quadrant L P CA Sells 4,195 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. 26,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,968. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

