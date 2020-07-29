First Quadrant L P CA Sells 700 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.61. 29,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,937. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.52 and its 200 day moving average is $188.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.31.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

