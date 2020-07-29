First Quadrant L P CA Sells 8,954 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.07% of Silgan worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Silgan by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

