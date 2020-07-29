First Reliance Bancshares Inc (SuthCrln) (OTCBB:FSRL) Releases Earnings Results

First Reliance Bancshares Inc (SuthCrln) (OTCBB:FSRL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. First Reliance Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking products and services in Florence, Lexington/Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

