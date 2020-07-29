First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.81 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $4.81, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of FSFG traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.