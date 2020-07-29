First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Lubar & Co. Inc’s Largest Position

Lubar & Co. Inc grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,803 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 49.9% of Lubar & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lubar & Co. Inc owned 0.44% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.11. 6,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

