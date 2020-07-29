Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million.

FRTA stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.51 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

