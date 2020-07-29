Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Position Trimmed by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. 108,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,259. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.