Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Fortive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,932 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fortive by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 101,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,259. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

