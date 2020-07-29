Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.00. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 114,946 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 444,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

