Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $6.00. Francesca’s shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 29,010 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Francesca's alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.94 million for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Francesca’s by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Francesca’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Francesca’s by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.