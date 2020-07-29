Fundamentun LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.95. 113,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.63 and a 200 day moving average of $227.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.27 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.