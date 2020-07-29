Fundamentun LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

