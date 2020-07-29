Fundamentun LLC Acquires 959 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,033. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

