Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 6,222 International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 129,259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 569,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 93,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,376. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

