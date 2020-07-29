Fundamentun LLC Buys 2,264 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in American Express by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.37. 90,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

