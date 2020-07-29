Fundamentun LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.35. 1,463,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,485,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

