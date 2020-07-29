Fundamentun LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 402,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 53,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. 465,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,098,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

