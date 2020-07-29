Fundamentun LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,728. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

