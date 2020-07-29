Fundamentun LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $214.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

