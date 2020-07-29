Fundamentun LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.78 on Wednesday, reaching $184.05. The company had a trading volume of 400,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.