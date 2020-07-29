Fundamentun LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.58. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.