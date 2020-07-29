Fundamentun LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,831. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,440 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,137 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

