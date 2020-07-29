Fundamentun LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in L3Harris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $173.40. 41,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,947. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

