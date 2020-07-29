Fundamentun LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $27,510,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $109.17. 49,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $107.49. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

