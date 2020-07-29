Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. 177,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.