Fundamentun LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nike by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. 110,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

