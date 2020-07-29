Fundamentun LLC Purchases 19,470 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $243,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 24.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,349,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

