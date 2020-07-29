Fundamentun LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,718 shares of company stock valued at $42,417,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.