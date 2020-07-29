Fundamentun LLC Purchases 323 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,677. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $555.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

