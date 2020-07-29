Fundamentun LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.17. 29,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.36 and its 200 day moving average is $382.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

